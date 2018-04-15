One more “Bachchan” to part of Bollywood very soon

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very happy with the performance of his grandson Agastya Nanda in a short film. Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, is currently pursuing his studies abroad.

The recent report says that He is going to do his debut in Bollywood.

Agastya not only wrote the script and directed his film, he also composed the background music for it. When Amitji and Jayaji saw the film they were bowled over. They now feel Agastya could be the first filmmaker in the family. Although if truth be told, Jayaji has been prodding her son Abhishek to move into direction for the longest time. The short film will be released on YouTube.

