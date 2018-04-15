Online ‘lover’ on dating site dupes Rs. 60 Lakhs of businessman

Cyber cops are on the lookout for a woman, accused of robbing a Bengaluru-based businessman of Rs. 60 lakh. The 34-year-old complainant said that he met this woman, apparently from Kolkata, on a dating website in July’17.

According to a complaint filed by the cyber crime police, a 34-year-old businessman named Satish (name changed) had opened a profile on a dating website. He came across a woman going under the alias ‘sompa76’. She introduced herself as ‘Arpita’ from Kolkata. The duo shared mobile numbers and started WhatsApping each other and exchanged photos as well.

After some interactions, she asked for Rs. 30,000 to fund her father’s ‘treatment’, which he transferred. A few days later, she told him that her father had been admitted to BM Birla Heart Research Centre for which she needed more money.

Between mid-December’17 to January 2018, he transferred Rs. 19lakh to one Rupali Majumdar and Rs. 40.7lakh to one Kushan Majumder. She stopped contacting him thereafter and her profile disappeared too.

That’s when he realized the con and approached the CID. Eventually, she asked for Rs. 60 lakh.

In matrimonial and dating websites, cybercriminals pick aged or separated men/women looking for a relationship. They pose as rich entrepreneurs, manipulate the victims and steal their money,” said a police officer.