Payasam to delight your senses this Vishu

HAPPY VISHU TO ALL THE READERS!

Nothing finishes your palette like a sweet dish. So here is a Kerala sweet dish for you.

Pineapple Payasam

Ingredients:

Pineapple: 2cup

Sugar: ½ cup

Coconut milk: 3cup

Condensed milk: ½ cup

Sabudana: 1/2cup

Salt

Dried ginger powder: ½ tsp

Cardamom powder-1/4tsp

Ghee-1tsp(opt)

Cashew nuts-10(opt)

Yellow colour-2tsp

Preparation:

Cut the ripe pineapple into small cubes. Now add water and a tablespoon of sugar to it and boil. When the pineapple is done put them in a blender and make a paste. Transfer the paste into a thick bottom pan and sauté till the color of the paste changes to light brown.

Add sabudana in boiling water. Now add the boiled sabudana and drops of yellow color in the pineapple mix. Put it in the gas oven again and add sugar and a pinch of salt to balance the taste. Boil for another five minutes.

Add coconut milk and condensed milk and stir well. Finish off with cardamom and ginger powder.