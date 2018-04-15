Pregnant woman gang-raped by four men

A three-month pregnant woman was gang-raped by four men in Mohanganj area of Amethi district late on Friday night. The woman (35) was on her way to Tiloi community health centre (CHC) when the incident took place.

Mohanganj station house officer (SHO), Dhirendra Kumar Singh said: “Some passersby informed Dial 100 about a woman lying in an unconscious state with a toddler crying by her side on the Haswa turn at Rae Bareli-Faizabad Road. Dial 100 team rushed the woman to the CHC where she narrated her ordeal”.

“She said that she was three-month pregnant and was going to the Tiloi CHC in a private taxi with her baby when the taxi driver stopped near the Haswa turn and raped her. Three others, who were her fellow passengers, also raped her. She said that she was unconscious thereafter,” the officer said.

A case has been registered against four unknown persons who committed the heinous deed under relevant sections of IPC and CrPC. “Investigations are on and search teams are looking for the accused,” superintendent of police (SP), KK Gahlot reported.

According to the officials, a medical examination was conducted to ascertain rape. The doctors were also asked to see if the woman’s pregnancy was intact. “The team found that the fetus is in safe status.