Priyanka Chopra lost a Hollywood movie because of this reason

Priyanka Chopra says she was rejected for a project in Hollywood for her skin color, it’s completely okay to be at a loss for words. In an interview with In Style Magazine, the 35-year-old actress, who headlines American TV show Quantico, said she lost a role in Hollywood simply for being “brown” and her agent was intimated about the rejection in ‘very polite’ terms, we must say – Priyanka was considered unsuitable for the role owing to her “wrong physicality.”

Priyanka said her urgent reaction was to figure out what exactly was the reason behind her not getting the part, which was soon enough simplified by her agent. “So, in my defence as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean? And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priya, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.

In her interview, Priyanka also mentioned that an inevitable part of being a successful star in the showbiz industries (back home and in the West) is an ongoing battle with pay disparity, especially if it’s Hollywood and “she’s a woman of color”. “No one will say that a woman is getting paid less because she’s a woman of color, but the numbers mostly end up reflecting that,” In Style quoted Priyanka as saying.

Earlier in 2016, when Priyanka was shooting for the second season of Quantico, the actress reportedly had a brush with racism at an US airport. “Priyanka said that whoever goes to Hollywood after her should be careful about the kind of roles they do,” DNA quoted a source as saying. Priyanka was reportedly questioned for sitting in the first class lounge at an US airport and was later apologized for the inconvenience.