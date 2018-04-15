Simple Kerala-style vegetable curry for your breakfast

How did you enjoy your Vishu? Did you celebrate it with your family with the special Vishu breakfast?

Well then, let’s go back to our 15 Kerala breakfast recipes. Here is the 3rd one.

Kerala Vegetable Stew

The famous Kerala vegetable stew is full of flavors and can even become your favorite dish. It goes well with rice, chapati, and appam. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

½ cup cubed carrots

¼ cup cubed potatoes

¼ cup green peas

¼ cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

3 cloves

2 cardamoms

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

½ cup thick coconut milk

1 ½ cups thin coconut milk

10 curry leaves

3 tablespoons coconut oil

Salt to taste

How To Prepare

Crush the clove, cardamom, and black peppercorns.

In a heated pan, add coconut oil and

The crushed spices and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the chopped onions and cook till they become translucent.

Add the ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute.

Add the cubed veggies and stir well.

After about 2 minutes, add the thin coconut milk and simmer. Let it cook for 10 minutes.

Now, add salt and the thick coconut milk and cook for 5-7 minutes.

Remove the pan from the flame and add curry leaves. Serve hot.