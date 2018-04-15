After Priyanka and Anushka, This Bollywood Actress to become film producer

After Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is planning to become a producer.

Anushka Sharma, who will be conferred with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for production, has successfully produced three films NH10, Phillauri and Pari under the banner of her home production, Clean Slate Films while Priyanka Chopra, on the other hands, owns Purple Pebbles production house and has produced a good number of films in regional languages.

Recent reports say that Deepika is focusing on setting up her own production house. She wants to be associated with interesting and content-driven films. She will soon be donning the producer’s hat.

“I want to venture into production and be a producer or line producer someday because I feel I have that kind of personality. I like to organize, put things together and make things happen. I don’t want to be a producer because I want to make money.” Deepika said.

Recently, there were rumours that Deepika will tie the knot with Ranveer by the end of this year but the actors have not given any confirmation yet.

