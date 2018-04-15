This is the name Salman and Bobby calls each other

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol’s camaraderie, one should hear them talk to each other. Not only are they inseparable on the set of the film ‘Race 3’, but they also address each other by the same nickname – and that is ‘Mamu’.

Reports have it that When Salman asks about Bobby’s fitness activities, he says, “Mamu, how are you? How did the workout session go?” Bobby sportingly replies, “Mamu everything is good. I hope everything is good with you too?” The actors are known to be thick as thieves on the sets, and Salman is always seen encouraging Bobby to remain fit.

In fact, Bobby also showed his loyalty to the Khan during the verdict on the blackbuck poaching case and posted a picture of himself with Salman with the caption: “Love you Mamu!”

Read More: Stop Syrian civil war is essential, all nations must stand for it: Jim Mattis

Interestingly, the word ‘Mamu’ has become popular ever since Sanjay Dutt used it in ‘Munnabhai MBBS’. It is now a part of citygoers’ especially Mumbaikars’ vocabulary. Interestingly, Sanjay and Salman were once considered to be very close as friends.

Salman is also a big fan of Bobby Deol’s legendary father, Dharmendra. The latter has even stated in his interview that if there is any actor from the younger generation, who reminds him of himself, it is Salman Khan.