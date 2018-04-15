Train derailed between stations; passengers injured

HAPPY VISHU TO ALL THE READERS!!!

A train has been derailed, injuring its passengers. Here are the details of the accident.

Six people were injured after a passenger train they were traveling in derailed near Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night.

Those injured were in the general coaches of Beena-Katni-Chopan train that went off the track after a jerk at around 10.30 pm, said sources.

Rescue teams were dispatched from Jabalpur and Itarsi stations.

“We were sleeping when the train derailed. The train was at a slow speed, not many are injured” said Surendra Sahu, who was on the train.

A relief train had reached the site said the Railway Protection Force Inspector Virendra Singh.