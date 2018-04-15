New Volkswagen model launched in India: See Price & Features

Volkswagen India has launched the Ameo Pace special edition in the country priced at ? 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The German company’s website indicates that the Volkswagen Ameo Pace edition price is for the top-end Highline trim of the subcompact sedan and it is offered with few exterior and interior feature upgrades. Additions include the carbon-fibre finished rear spoiler, black finished outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), new alloy wheel design and cruise control.

Other features remain the same on the Volkswagen Ameo Pace, but you do miss out on the chrome bits over the grille and bumper. The touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is missed in favour of a standard audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, USB and Aux-in. You also miss out on reverse parking camera and rain sensing wipers, while dual airbags and ABS remain standard across the range.

With respect to power, the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine remains the same on the Volkswagen Ameo Pace and churns out 108 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual and a DSG automatic transmission options. The big highlight though is the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that debuted on the Polo recently and now makes it to the Ameo, replacing the 1.2-litre petrol. The motor is capable of producing 75 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque and is paired only with a 5-speed manual.

The standard Volkswagen Ameo Highline trim is priced at ? 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes the Pace edition substantially cheaper. The special edition model then should help bring more customers to the VW dealerships across the country. The VW Ameo goes up against a host of popular offerings in the subcompact sedan segment including the Ford Aspire, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and the soon-to-be-launched second generation Honda Amaze.

Source: Car andBike

