2019 election in mind: Rahul Gandhi to ”Save the constitution”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to launch a nationwide ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign on April 23 at Talkatora Stadium in the national Capital to highlight attacks on the Constitution and Dalit community.

The Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign is seen as a fresh bid to reach out to Dalits ahead of next year’s general election. Dalits form 17% of the country’s total electorate and the party knows the importance of their votes. There are 84 Lok Sabha seats that are reserved for Dalits. In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had won just two seats while 40 were bagged by the BJP.

The campaign, a move to reach out to Dalits, will also have prominent party leaders from the community.As part of the event, the party will talk to the attendees in order to bring them up on the current political scenario in the country with regard to the community, so that they are empowered to speak on the current matters and are also sensitised to the issued that Dalits face.

Leaders will apprise the workers about the programmes and initiatives that the party had done for the community over the years. Leaders at the regional level will also be asked to hold campaigns in their respective regions and apprise the community of the Congress’ stand.