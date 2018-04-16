Attack by twitter user on Kareena Kapoor for marrying Saif Ali Khan and counterattack by actress Swara Bhaskar goes viral in social media

The Kathua rape and murder case have left the world in a state of shock, grief, disappointment, and anger.

The gruesome and heartbreaking incident has left Twitterati flooding the social media timeline with angry reactions and posts over what happened to the little, innocent girl, including the Bollywood celebrities.

Many B-Town celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Vir Das, Atul Kasbekar among others shared a photo holding a placard which asked justice for the eight-year-old-girl who was raped in a temple earlier this year.

The placard says, “I AM HINDUSTAN.

I AM ASHAMED.

#JUSTICEFOROURCHILD

8 YEARS OLD. GANGRAPED. MURDERED. IN ‘DEVI’- STHAAN TEMPLE. #KATHUA”

One of the celebrities who posed for a photo holding this was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker shared the photo on her Twitter page and said, “#KareenaKapoorKhan #IndiaAgainstRape #JusticeForOurChild #JusticeforAsifa #JusticeForUnnao”.

However, within a few minutes of her posting a picture of Kareena, a Twitter user slammed Bebo for marrying a Muslim and having a child with him. He tweeted:

She should be ashmed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian. — Harshwardhan (@W_harsh_) April 14, 2018

Swara Bhaskar has slammed the user, saying:

You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.’s legacy ?? https://t.co/nmR5WIngBd — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018

Earlier Priyanka Chopra expressed her anger by tweeting, “How many more children like baby Asifa will be sacrificed at the intersect of religion & politics? How many will more children have to suffer unimaginable crimes before we wake up? I’m disgusted. It’s time for swift action. We owe it to Asifa and to humanity. #justiceforAsifa.”