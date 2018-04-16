Beauty Hacks: How To Get Rid Of Blackheads On The Nose

Best home remedies that can help remove those pesky blackheads on your nose.

Egg White Mask

2 egg whites

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

Tissues

What You Have To Do

Separate the egg whites from the yolk and

beat them in a bowl with two teaspoons of lemon juice.

Apply a thin layer of this mixture around your nose, focusing more on the areas with blackheads.

Allow the first layer of the mixture to dry and then place a tissue over your nose.

Apply a second layer of the mixture on top of the tissue and allow it to dry.

You may go ahead with a third layer if you have too many blackheads.

Once dried, you can pull off the layered tissues from your nose, along with all the blackheads.

Wash your face thoroughly to get rid of the raw smell of eggs.

How Often You Should Do This

You can apply this mask twice a week.

Why This Works

The hardened egg whites stick to the pores of your skin and help in pulling out all the dirt, along with the blackheads. They also help in shrinking the pores, which tightens your skin and prevents the formation of blackheads.

Lemon And Honey

You Will Need

1/2 lemon

1/2 teaspoon of honey

What You Have To Do

Squeeze the juice from half a lemon and add

honey to it.

Apply this mixture to your nose. You can also apply it to the entire face.

Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

How Often You Should Do This

You must apply this face pack 2 to 3 times a week for best results.

Why This Works

The combination of honey and lemon has been in use since ages to treat a variety of skin problems. While the lemon helps lighten your skin and tighten the skin pores with its astringent properties, honey is antibacterial and can fight the acne and blackhead-causing bacteria.

Toothpaste And Salt

You Will Need

1 teaspoon of toothpaste

1 teaspoon of salt

What You Have To Do

Mix a teaspoon of toothpaste with a teaspoon of salt.

Apply this mixture to your nose and allow it to dry.

Once dried, wet your fingers and gently massage your nose to remove the toothpaste mixture.

Wash your face thoroughly.

How Often You Should Do This

You must follow this procedure 1 to 2 times a week.

Why This Works

Toothpaste helps in getting rid of the oil build-up on your skin. Using salt with toothpaste helps exfoliate your skin, sloughing the dead skin cells that can trigger blackheads.

