BJP unit blocks Rahul Gandhi from inaugurating road made under Narendra Modi’s fund

Congress president Rahul Gandhi started his 3-day Amethi visit from today.One road Inaguration event was scheduled to take place as a part of Rahul’s two-day visit to his constituency.

Amethi district administration stopped the Congress president from inaugurating a road connecting Thauri village with Kotwa village.

The 5.5 km long road was made under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana at an expenditure of Rs 3.5 crore.The action came after BJP district president Uma Shankar Pandey objected to the proposed inauguration by Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read : Congress President Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers in Uttar Pradesh

“The work is incomplete while it has been made by Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojana funds. Rahul was trying to take credit of the government work,” Pandey told reporters.

Congress worker Dilip Kaushal said that some confusion led to the problem.

Later, Congress district president Yogendra Mishra said “It was not inauguration. He was just going to take stock of the situation as the project was started by him”.

SDM Abhay Pandey said that the inauguration has been stopped as the construction work was not completed.