These are the Bollywood celebrities who follow veganism

The popularity of the vegan diet has been on the rise for some years now. A lot of celebrities around the world, including film stars, politicians, TV hosts and celebrity chefs and nutrition gurus have been singing praises of the diet.

Many celebs have opted for vegetarianism and veganism to switch to a healthier, and a “cruelty-free” lifestyle. Some of them are here:

Shahid Kapoor

third-party image reference

Alia Bhatt

third-party image reference

Sonakshi Sinha

third-party image reference

Anushka Sharma

third-party image reference

Also Read: You won’t believe, this top Bollywood actress is a college drop-out
Jacqueline Fernandez

third-party image reference

John Abraham

third-party image reference

Kangana Ranaut

third-party image reference

Mallika Sherawat

third-party image reference

Aamir Khan

third-party image reference

Sonam Kapoor

third-party image reference

Amitabh Bachchan

third-party image reference

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR