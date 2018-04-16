These are the Bollywood celebrities who follow veganism

The popularity of the vegan diet has been on the rise for some years now. A lot of celebrities around the world, including film stars, politicians, TV hosts and celebrity chefs and nutrition gurus have been singing praises of the diet.

Many celebs have opted for vegetarianism and veganism to switch to a healthier, and a “cruelty-free” lifestyle. Some of them are here:

Shahid Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Sonakshi Sinha

Anushka Sharma

Also Read: You won’t believe, this top Bollywood actress is a college drop-out

Jacqueline Fernandez

John Abraham

Kangana Ranaut

Mallika Sherawat

Aamir Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan