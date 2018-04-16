Charlie Chaplin Birthday Special : These Quotes by the legend actor proves he knew comedy and life in a meaningful way

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin, was an English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film. Chaplin became a worldwide icon through his screen persona “the Tramp” and is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the film industry.His career spanned more than 75 years, from childhood in the Victorian era until a year before his death in 1977, and encompassed both adulation and controversy.

He is one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of American cinema. His movies are still popular not just in America but throughout the world. No other actor had left such a lasting impact as Charlie Chaplin. On the occasion of Charlie Chaplin’s 129th birth anniversary, we bring to you 15 quotes by him that proves he was more than just a comic genius.

Nothing is permanent in this wicked world – not even our troubles.

Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.

The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish.

That is why, no matter how desperate the predicament is, I am always very much in earnest about clutching my cane, straightening my derby hat and fixing my tie, even though I have just landed on my head.

To help a friend in need is easy, but to give him your time is not always opportune.

I had no idea of the character. But the moment I was dressed, the clothes and the make-up made me feel the person he was. I began to know him, and by the time I walked onto the stage he was fully born.

I’d sooner be called a successful crook than a destitute monarch.

Dictators free themselves, but they enslave the people.

What do you want a meaning for? Life is a desire, not a meaning.

I went into the business for the money, and the art grew out of it. If people are disillusioned by that remark, I can’t help it. It’s the truth.

A man’s true character comes out when he’s drunk.

We all want to help one another. Human beings are like that. We want to live by each other’s happiness, not by each other’s misery.

If it does need additional interpretation by someone other than the creator, then I question whether it has fulfilled its purpose.

I remain just one thing, and one thing only, and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician.