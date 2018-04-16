Congress President Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers in Uttar Pradesh

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s representative in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh had confirmed on Sunday the President will begin his 3-day visit on Monday.

Amethi is represented by Gandhi in the Parliament, while his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the MP from Rae Bareli.

He will spend the first two days in Amethi and the last day in Rae Bareli.

READ ALSO: Karnataka congress leader urged to hit Yogi Adityanath with slippers

He will meet farmers and inaugurate a Passport Seva Kendra, a road project, and a private school. Rahul Gandhi will also lay the foundations of some development projects during his visit.

The Congress leader will hold a Kisaan Choupal (meeting with the farmers) in Jainabganj Mandi of Shukl Bazaar in Amethi and inaugurate a passport service center today.

Gandhi will also inaugurate the Thauri-Kotava road built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

He will reach his mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli on Wednesday where he will review programmes and discuss development projects.