Dhoni hits a six with just one hand neglecting back pain: Video

After Chris Gayle and co had managed to put up 197 on the board in the first innings of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, it was always going to be a steep climb for the Men in Yellow.

By the end of the 18th over, it looked like Chennai were still in it needing 36 to win from two overs.

However, after a run and a wicket off the first two balls of Andrew Tye’s over, the onus was on Dhoni to keep the Chennai dream alive and he did just that by taking 12 runs off the next three balls. However, he saved the best for the last ball of the over.

The former Indian skipper took it a step further has he smashed a six with just one hand on the bat. However, just when Dhoni would have thought that the ball was there to be hit, it dipped on him but the 37-year old almost went down to his knee and swatted the ball away over the deep square leg fence for a six.

What was even more astonishing was the fact that while making the adjustment, Dhoni’s left hand came off the bat but he still had enough in that strong bottom hand of his to clear the ropes in Chandigarh.