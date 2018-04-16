Drinking an extreme amount in a short time can be dangerous. It can cause the level of salt, or sodium, in your blood to drop too low. That’s a condition called hyponatremia.It’s very serious and can be fatal. You may hear it called water intoxication.

Here are some disadvantages of drinking too much water:

It is said that too much consumption of water can lead to fluid overload in the body and imbalance in the body. Excess water can lead to lower sodium levels in the body, which may further lead to nausea, vomiting, cramps, fatigue, et al.

Headaches are signs of both over-hydration and dehydration. When you drink too much water, the salt consumption in your blood reduces, causing the cells in the organs throughout your body to swell.

When you drink too much water, your electrolyte levels drop and the balance is compromised. Low electrolyte levels can cause symptoms like muscle spasms and cramping.

Excessive water consumption can cause fatigue and tiredness. Your kidneys are responsible for filtering the water you drink through your body and making sure the fluid levels in your bloodstream are balanced. With too much water, your kidneys may have to work even harder, creating a stressful reaction from your hormones that leave your body and you stressed and tired.

Excessive water consumption may lead to depletion of potassium, which is an essential nutrient. This may cause symptoms like leg pain, irritation, chest pain, et al.

It may also cause too much urination; when you drink lots of water at once, you tend to urinate frequently. Downing too much water causes failure of your body to absorb the fluid.

The best way to check if your body is dehydrated is to check the colour of the urine. If it is dark yellow, there is a chance you may need more water. In most healthy people, experts say that thirst is the guiding factor for water intake and people must go by that factor alone. The need differs from person to person. It is best to know your water needs from a doctor.

It is summertime and it is important to ensure that you are well hydrated; however, it is also important to know that excessive water consumption can reverse the good effects. Stick to drinking water only when your body indicates the thirst.

