Drunken driver escaped after car crashed and flipped twice

‘Don’t drink and drive’ but the people don’t seem to pay much attention to the warning. Car accidents are always dangerous and people have lost their lives while driving under the influence of alcohol.

One such incident took place in China’s Liuzhou City on April 10, 2018, where a drunk driver met with a serious accident. A video from the CCTV footage shows how the speeding car banged into the divider then flipped in the air. The speeding car struck two road signs and a lamp post in the incident.

Also Read: Student dies during slap fight game in Pakistan – Watch Video

See Video:

To know more about the unbelievable accident watch the video and remember these miracles won’t happen time and again.

The black sedan flipped twice in the air before it landed on the divider. The driver landed uninjured and stepped out of the vehicle.