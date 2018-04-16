Health Benefits of Sunglasses in this summer

Sunglasses make more than a fashion statement — they also keep your eyes safe from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Long-term UV exposure can cause an array of eye health problems including:

Surfer’s Eye, also known as ‘pterygium’ – this causes a benign growth on the eyes surface, which causes itching and swelling. If you’re a surfer or athlete that spends a majority of your time looking into the bright reflection of a surface such as water or pavement, then investing in a good quality of athletic eyewear can help prevent this.

Cataracts – We’ve all heard of the word and condition, and yet we all believe it will somehow never happen to us. Think again. Long-term exposure to the sun without adequate eye protection causes progressive clouding of the lenses of the eye. Not something any of us would want. Any time spent out an about in the sun, or driving in the car causes enough strain on your eyes. Protect your eyes as much as you can throughout the day.

Macular Degeneration – usually age-related, macular degeneration is a severe condition which is damage to the nerve cell of the macula. The macular is situated in the middle of the retina at the back of your eye. This damage can dull colours and cause detailed vision to blur.

Cancer of the eye – needless to say, this is the worst. Sun damage can cause cancer of the eye or tumorous growths. Additionally, without protective glasses, the thin and sensitive skin around the eye becomes susceptible to sun damage, which may lead to skin cancer.

Wearing sunglasses on a daily basis may help to prevent any of the above health effects. However, they will also help to…

Blocks UV Rays

You must always look for sunglasses that give you 100% UVA and UVB protection. This provides full protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Protects from eye infections

Wearing good quality spectacles or sunglasses outside can protect your eyes from the germs and bacteria in the atmosphere, thereby, protecting your eyes from bacterial, fungal and viral infections.

Time spent in the sun, and whether or not sunglasses are worn may help explain why some people develop exfoliation syndrome (XFS), an eye condition that is a leading cause of secondary open-angle glaucoma and can lead to an increased risk of cataract.

Fewer headaches and migraines

Tests have shown that the lenses are effective in eradicating the light that triggers pain. Even low-quality sunglasses or lenses can cause strain to the eyes leading to distortion in vision.

Safe driving

While driving into the harsh and bright sunlight, sunglasses can certainly help you see well and drive more comfortably. Further, Night Vision Driving Glasses also keep your eyes protected from the strong glares of bright headlights.

