Here are the punishment for ‘Rape’ in different countries around the world – See Pics

The increase in rape cases in the country shows the lack of concern towards the women and children of this country. We have seen several cases in the country where nothing happened, it took years to solve the case or to come to a conclusion.

After the Asifa rape case got exposed, people across the country organised rallies and protest in New Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities, urging government to take some action against the rapist involved in the case.

Let’s look at the law in other countries around the world.

India: Life imprisonment to death sentence

The Anti Rape Bill of April 2013, the bill is also called the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. The law amends various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Indian Evidence Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The culprits are accountable to life imprisonment which is 14 years and imprisonment for entire life. In severe case death sentence is also given.

France: 15 years to life

The French law for rape, sexual penetration the accused is punshied for a maximum of fifteen years’ criminal imprisonment. The law will vary for differeent age group and according to the severity of torture or acts of barbarity.

China: Death sentence or castration

The punishment for rape in China is death, which some might laud for their swiftness. However, execution without a proper trial is just as savage. Proof of their autocratic leadership shows in the fact that some convicted rapists who were executed were later found innocent. Castration is also used in some cases.

Saudi Arabia: Beheading within days

The punishment for rape in Saudi Arabia is a public beheading after administering the rapist with a sedative. The fact that they hand down the same punishment for drug trafficking as well proves that something very wrong is ingrained in their system.

North Korea: Death by firing squad

The dictatorship which is quite common in North Korea, sentences rapists to death by firing squad. Their lines of justice are so blurred that for all we know, they just use this as a cover up to execute dissidents.

Afghanistan: Shot in the head or hanged to death

Convicted rapist are shot in the head within 4 days or hanged to death depending on the judgement handed out by the court.

Egypt: Death by hanging

Egypt is also one of the places that still follows the harsh mode of death by hanging. In the case of rapists though, the punishment is acceptable.

Iran: Hanged to death

Rapists in Iran are sentenced to death, sometimes by hanging but sometimes allegedly also by stoning, which is a gruesome method to go. Sadly enough however, the culture here also ends up victimising the person who was raped however.

Israel: 16 years to life

If someone is convicted of raping a women, he is liable to be sentenced to 16 years in prison. Their definition of rape is quite inclusive and takes into account other forms of sexual assault.

USA: Imprisonment for life

The sentence for a convicted rapist here depends on whether the trial falls under state or federal law. In cases under federal law, the punishments can range from a few years to imprisonment for the entirety of the rapist’s life span.

Russia: 3 to 20 years

Rapists in Russia are usually sentenced to 3-6 years in prison. The jail term can go up to more than 10 years depending on the situation, such as if the person causes grievous harm and can be even higher (20 years) if it’s a rare case.

Norway: 4 to 15 years

They are one of the most stringent places with regard to rape. Any kind of sexual behaviour without consent falls under the category of rape here, and the perpetrator can be thrown in jail for a period of 4-15 years depending on how heinous the crime was. They have such nice prisons though!