Here’s the list of top female choreographers of Bollywood

These are the top 5 best female choreographers of Bollywood

Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan is one of the talented dancers of India. She was the winner of Indian dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Season’ season 2. After that she worked in many songs of Bollywood films. She is also choreographer and her dance styles are Contemporary, Bharatanatyam, Ballet and Waacking.

Vaibhavi Merchant

Vaibhavi Merchant is famous choreographer and was born on 17 December 1970 Chennai, India. She has started her career with Hindi film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ which was released in the year 1999. In this film she worked as choreographer for the song ‘Dhol Baaje.’ She was worked as choreographer for many Hindi films.

Also Read : These B-town celebrities are highly educated scholars

Geeta Kapoor

Geeta Kapoor is also one of the talented choreographer of Bollywood. She was born on 5 July 1973 in Mumbai, India. She has worked for many dance reality show as Judge. She has assisted Farah Khan in many films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Om Shanti Om, Saathiya, etc.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan is well-known for her choreographer in Bollywood films. She is also a film director, actress and television presenter. She was born on 9 January 1965 in Mumbai, India. She got married with Shirish Kunder in 2004 and is also the sister of Sajid Khan. She has won several awards and nominations for her work in Bollywood films.

Sneha Kapoor

Sneha Kapoor was born on 18 April 1986 in Bangalore, India, She is a famous salsa dancer, choreographer and instructor. She is a famous as ‘Indian Salsa Princess.’ She has won many dance competition like Australian Salsa Classic, European Salsa Masters, etc.