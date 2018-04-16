HISTORIC MOVE!!!Country’s first transgender school opened

In what can be deemed as a historic move, the first transgender school has been opened in this country; give the minorities a chance to a better life.

Pakistan’s first school for the transgender community was launched in Lahore with its first classes slated to begin from Monday, a media report said.

The school, The Gender Guardian, was inaugurated on Sunday by the NGO Exploring Future Foundation (EFF), which has attempted its first project, Pakistan’s oldest news agency reported.

“We will be providing skill-based training and curriculum to the transgender community that has enrolled with us,” said Moizzah Tariq, EFF Managing Director.

The inaugural ceremony took place at a cultural complex.

A big crowd participated in the ceremony. Transgenders performed different plays and people cheered for them. The Gender Guardian offers a full 12 years of academic education from the primary level to matriculation and then leading up to college. The school will also impart technical education, such as fashion designing, beautician and hair-styling courses, graphic designing, computer and mobile repairing, among others.

Asif Shahzad, the school’s founder, stated that the school has been built by an NGO and after the Lahore branch, two more such schools will be established in Islamabad and Karachi.

A huge milestone has been achieved in granting transgender their rights in the country through Pakistan’s first ever transgender school. “The transgender population has always been discriminated against. The basic discrimination begins when we take them out of our schools and rid them of their basic right to education,” he said.

Asif Shahzad, the owner of the school, said there are 30 people enrolled in the school.

“I was moved after seeing the bomb blast in Indonesia in 2016 at a transgender school. It was the only such school in any Islamic country in the world. After that we decided to provide them education and bring them to the mainstream,” he said.