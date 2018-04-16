How to cook Kerala style egg curry for breakfast

Tired of vegetable curry? Want to try a non-vegetable Kerala curry for breakfast? Then check out this recipe.

Nadan Mutta Curry (Kerala Egg Curry)

If you want to experience the true taste of Kerala, traditional egg curry is a must. It is a breakfast favorite of many Keralites. And why not? It tastes so mouthwateringly delicious! You can have it with appam or steamed rice. Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

4 hard-boiled eggs

¼ cup chopped onions

1 ½ teaspoons ginger paste

1 ½ teaspoons garlic paste

¼ cup chopped tomato

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon red chili powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

¾ cup coconut milk

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

¾ cup water

2 tablespoons coconut oil

5-6 curry leaves

1 chopped green chili

1 teaspoon ghee

Salt to taste

How To Prepare

Heat oil in a pan.

Toss in the fennel seeds and curry leaves and cook for 20 seconds.

Add the chopped onions and cook till they become translucent.

Add chopped tomatoes and stir. Cover the pan. Keep stirring at intervals. Let it cook till the tomatoes soften.

Add ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute.

Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, salt, and turmeric powder. Saute till the oil starts to leave the onion and tomato paste.

Add the chopped green chili and add water.

Let it come to a boil.

Add the boiled eggs.

Cover the pan and cook for 3 minutes.

Add the coconut milk, stir, and cover the lid. Cook for 2 minutes.

Remove from the flame and add a teaspoon of ghee. Your yummy egg curry is ready!