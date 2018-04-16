IPL 2018: Team work of KKR defeats former captain Gambhir’s new team

Delhi Daredevils bowled out for 129 and it’s a comprehensive win for Kolkata Knight Riders as they emerge victorious by 71 runs. The KKR former captain Gautham Gambhir’s Delhi can only reach 129 in 14.4 overs.

Chasing a target of 201, Delhi lost three wickets in three overs, but that didn’t derail their innings. Rishabh Pant, along with Maxwell, went after the KKR bowlers and they kept the required run rate under check.

They were involved in a 62-run stand. But, both of them were removed by half-trackers from Kuldeep Yadav. The Daredevils just collapsed from there. They lost their last 7 wickets for 43 runs

KKR reach 200/9, courtesy some big hitting from Nitish Rana and Andre Russell. After a slow start by KKR, Chris Lynn (31) began hitting the shots to keep the run rate going. Sunil Narine was dismissed for 1 run in the 3rd over.

Robin Uthappa took the initiative to hit the big shots and score a quickfire 19-ball 35 runs. Rana played a superb inning and got his fifty. He was ably supported by Russell, who began hitting right from the outset. He hit six sixes in his 12-ball 41 runs.

Kuldeep and Narine pick 3 wickets each and Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran and Russel picks one wicket each.