KATHUA RAPE CASE POSTPONED; BREAKING NEWS

This is a breaking news. Kathua rape case has been postponed.

Will Asifa Banu get her justice?

The Kathua rape was to be heard in the Court today, and the accused have been brought for the trial, only for the case to be postponed to a later date.

READ ALSO: SUPREME COURT TO HEAR KATHUA RAPE CASE PLEA; BREAKING NEWS

The Court has adjourned the case for the 28th of April 2018.

Meanwhile, the lawyer has been demanding that all the accused to undergo narco tests, and have claimed that the victim’s family is being threatened.

Further details awaiting.