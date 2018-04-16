Kathwa Rape and Murder: Actress Renuka Shahane

has to say something anyone should read: Here it is

Veteran actress Renuka Shahane, who always speaks her mind without fearing the consequences is appalled by the gruesome assault, gangrape and murder of eight-year-old girl has left the entire nation in a state of shock.

Reacting to the brutal crime, Shahane wrote a powerful Facebook post. She explains how “the religion of the victim or the religion of the rapist should never matter!”

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra raised her voice against the Kathua rape & murder case

Read her full Post here:

The religion of the victim or the religion of the rapist should never matter! It is of no consequence which political party the rapists are affiliated to. Rape is a crime against humanity. Period! No religion and no political party is greater than the ideals of humanity. Anybody who rapes is inhuman. Anybody who plans a rape does not deserve to live. Anyone who rapes a child should not be allowed to live. Anybody who plans to rape a child and anyone who helps in planning the rape or helps in destroying evidence or helps in keeping quiet about it for money, ceases to be human.