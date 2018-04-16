Katrina Kaif’s wax statue revealed at Madame Tussauds New York

The Bollywood actor’s statue has become part of the group of other Indian actors in the famous museum in New York’s Times Square.

Wax placed next to the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Zinda Hai actress is dressed up in a gold sequenced lehenga. The statue was unveiled with performances of dancers dressed in Indian attire to celebrate the colourful culture of Bollywood.

The 34-year old’s wax statue donned in a sequenced lehenga choli, amid one of her most recognizable dance poses. Although, the statue of Bollywood diva resembles the one which stands in London’s Madame Tussauds along with other Bollywood stars. Not just the pose of New York statue that reminds us of her London wax statue but also the outfit she is decked with glittery at both the museums. Madame Tussauds in New York also has statues of noted Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift and Lionel Messi are among others on the list of Hollywood celebs.

Many people have been pointing out flaws that are identifiable in the wax statue.

