Latest Photoshoot Of Oru Adar Love Actress – Noorin

Noorin Shereef was crowned Miss Kerala Fitness 2017 which gained her name and fame. Chunks is her debut movie in Malayalam as heroin and the movie also got positive reviews from both public and critics. Her upcoming movie is Oru Adaar Love. Even before its release the film and its song become a sensation.

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Also Read; Priya Prakash Varrier overshadows Miss Kerala in viral music video