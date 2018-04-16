Latest WhatsApp update allows redownloading deleted images; Know How?

WhatsApp allows downloading deleted media from their servers again. This automatically translates into the fact that WhatsApp continues to store our media on their servers also after downloading them.

This feature was partially available before: Undownloaded media were available for 30 days and, when the recipient downloaded the media, WhatsApp immediately deleted it from the server.

Recently, WhatsApp has modified this behaviour: when a media is successfully downloaded, WhatsApp doesn’t delete it from the server, allowing the users to download it again if the file was accidentally deleted in the path where WhatsApp saves media (sdcard/WhatsApp/).

In order to request to download the deleted media, it’s very important that we didn’t delete the message in WhatsApp, otherwise, it won’t be possible.

Only if the file has been deleted in sdcard/WhatsApp/ and you have the message in the chat, you can successfully download it again.

Media files continue to be end-to-end encrypted also if WhatsApp doesn’t delete them from the server, so there’s anything to worry about.

The feature doesn’t seem to be available for iOS users, probably because the directory where WhatsApp saves media isn’t easily accessible, so this problem does not occur for them.

