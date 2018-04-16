Major stripping throwback of John Cena and Nikki Bella: Video

WWE superstar John Cena and Nikki Bella have been together for six-long-year but on Sunday Nikki announced by an Insta post that she and John have parted their ways.

Both the wrestlers have been very popular on YouTube and have always kept their promise. In fact, John and Nikki went completely starkers on YouTube when they completed 500,000 subscribers.

In the video, Nikki dropped her gown and John his Tapout t-shirt and went for a flesh-show. They even danced around giggling and farting.

See Video:

This video was loved by fans and grabbed a lot of attention and got around 14 million views and 103k likes.

After the news of John Cena and Nikki went around fans returned to the video and commented on it again, calling it cute.