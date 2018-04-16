Man brutally thrashed wife and sent video to In-laws

In a stomach-churning incident, a man tied his wife to the ceiling fan and brutally beat her with a belt. He even filmed the entire incident and sent the video to his brother-in-law threatening that he will further torture her if his demands of dowry are not met.

The incident is of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where the husband wanted her to ask for Rs. 50,000 from her parents. When she refused to do so, she was tortured and beaten till she fell unconscious.

Man tied her wife in #Shahjahanpur and sent the video to in-laws threatening that he will further torture her if his demands of dowry are not fulfilled; victim says, ‘I am not educated & that’s why I am in this condition. My life is destroyed’ pic.twitter.com/8w7qMqCaFj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2018

Talking to ANI, the woman said that her husband beat her with a belt and when she fell unconscious he tied her hands to the ceiling using her dupatta.

“He thrashed me brutally for 3-4 hours after which I fell unconscious. When I gained my consciousness back, both my hands were tied to the ceiling,” said the victim. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act against the victim’s husband and four other people of his family and investigation has been initiated. However, no arrest has been made as the accused and his family members are absconding.

