Mecca Masjid verdict today; security beefed up in city

Mecca Masjid, is one of the oldest mosques in Hyderabad, Telangana in India, and it is one of the largest masjids in India.

The city police are on high alert and elaborate security arrangements are in place in view of the Mecca Mosque blast verdict on Monday. An Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) went off during prayers on May 18, 2007, killing nine people and injuring 58 others. Later, five others died in police firing near the mosque.

Hyderabad police began investigations and nabbed Muslim youths before handing over the probe to CBI. During the CBI probe, the role of Hindutva activists came to light and more arrests were made. Later, the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh awarded compensation to 70 Muslims, who were wrongly implicated.

READ ALSO: Kathua rape case: trials begin today; will Asifa get justice?

Given the highly sensitive background of the case, police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city. While an emphasis on security is at Old City, where the Mecca Mosque is located, police have hammered out an elaborate plan to curb any law and order problem, following Monday’s verdict.

Along with 2000 police personnel, Rapid Action Force and Telangana State Special Police will also be roped into the bandobast in the Madina-Falaknuma stretch where the iconic Charminar and Mecca Mosque are located.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue, different possible reactions from various groups, the police have prepared a security plan, Security will be tightened in the communally sensitive places in West and Central Zone like BS Makhta, MS Makhta, Goshamahal, Asif Nagar and Musheerabad areas.

Over 300 cops, including armed policemen, will be deployed around Nampally criminal courts complex where verdict will be pronounced.