Oppo launches ‘F7’ Diamond Black variant in India

Oppo launched Oppo F7 Diamond Black 128GB variant in India.The Diamond Black edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F7 runs ColorOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Also Read : All you need to know about Oppo’s signature model F7

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo F7 bears a single 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and certain AI recognition features. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR. There is a 3400mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.’F7′ Diamond Black variantPriced at Rs 26,990.