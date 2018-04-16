Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on a European business trip

As often as possible, the nations’ leaders meet up and talk about bilateral issues to strengthen the friendship and business between the nations.

With business in his mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to fly out on a 5-day visit to European nations Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Germany; with an aim to improve the bilateral cooperation in several areas, including trade and investment.

PM Modi has set off for Sweden’s capital Stockholm on Monday around 09:00 AM. He’ll meet Swedish PM Stefan Lofven on Tuesday and has tweeted on it on his official Twitter handle.

On 17th April, I will be in Stockholm to hold talks with PM Stefan Lofven. India’s relations with Sweden are warm and friendly. This visit will focus on further deepening India-Sweden ties in sectors such as business, science and technology, energy and smart cities. @SwedishPM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018

In a Facebook post, he said, “Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives. PM Lofven and I will also have the opportunity to interact with top business leaders of both the countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with a focus on trade and investment, innovation, S&T, skill development, smart cities, clean energy, digitization, and health. I would also call on His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden.”

India and Sweden will jointly organize the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on April 17, which will be attended by the PM.

After Sweden, the next stop is the UK, where the PM will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May and meet the Queen.

“My visit to London presents another opportunity for both countries to infuse fresh momentum to this growing bilateral engagement. I will be focusing on enhancing India-UK partnership in the areas of healthcare, innovation, digitization, electric mobility, clean energy, and cybersecurity,” the Prime Minister said.

He also tweeted:

I will call on Her Majesty The Queen, hold talks with PM @theresa_may and meet leading CEOs to deepen economic relations. An Ayurveda Centre of Excellence will be launched in London. During this visit, UK would be welcomed to the International Solar Alliance as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018

He further said, “Under the theme of ‘Living Bridge’, I will also have the opportunity to meet people from various walks of life who have enriched the multi-faceted India-UK relationship.”

On April 19 and 20, PM Modi will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being hosted by the UK which will take over as the new Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth from Malta.

“The Commonwealth is a unique multilateral grouping that not only provides useful assistance to its developing country members, particularly the small states and small island developing states but also has a strong international voice for development issues,” PM Modi said.

While coming back, the Prime Minister will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin on April 20 after concluding his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom.