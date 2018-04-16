Protests against ticket distribution ,Congress workers vandalise several party offices – Watch Video

The Congress workers on Monday vandalised several party offices across Karnataka, to protest against the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

The Congress Party released its first list of 218 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on April 15.The Congress is yet to release candidate list for five seats.

Violent protests were reported from at least a dozen constituencies including Mandya, Mangaluru, Bengaluru Ruraland Chikmagalur. Some leaders also threatened to resign from the party, The Times of India reported.

In Mandya, supporters of Congress leader Ravikumar broke chairs and doors at the party’s local office as the sitting legislator Ambareesh was preferred over him for the constituency,report says.

Supporters of party leader Anjana Murthy protested in Bengaluru after he was denied a ticket from the Nelamangala constituency, ANI reported. They burned tyres and shouted slogans against party President Rahul Gandhi on a highway near Nelamangala.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.