SHOCKING! Popular singer and friend shot; Facebook post reveals killer

A popular singer and his friend were shot on Friday while returning home. Here are the details of the case.

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, who shot into fame with his song ‘Gaal Nahin Kadhnai, and his friend were shot at in Mohali, Chandigarh on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Verma and his friend were shot in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali when the duo was returning home.

Sources said both of them were rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where they were currently undergoing treatment. A police official said a bullet hit Parmish’s leg, but he was out of danger.

Verma’s song ‘Gaal Nahin Kadhnai’ which was released last year has been viewed over 118 million times on YouTube. The rising popularity of the song coincides with the near-rout of gangsters from the state in the last few months. His latest song Shada released three weeks ago has also turned out to be a hit, with over 27 million views on YouTube.

A gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan has claimed the responsibility for firing at Verma. Dhahan posted a message in Punjabi along with his picture holding a pistol and another picture of Verma with a cross drawn on it on Facebook in this regard in which he said he will try to kill Verma again.

The post indicated some old enmity between the assailant and the singer as the cause of crime. Dhahan is a wanted gangster as he is wanted in a murder case of a Hoshiarpur Sarpanch that had taken place in Sector 38, Chandigarh.