Signs That your Partner Truly Loves You

He Cares for You

If your boyfriend or husband is happy when something good happens to you, it means that you should never let him go. Hence, this person is by your side in good and bad times. Usually, he gives you gifts, not only for special occasions like your birthday or Christmas but on ordinary days as well.

He Wants the Best Things for You

If he spends time with your family and friends it means that he actually wants the best for you. Moreover, he is always by your side offering his unconditional support.

Treats You Well

If he puts your feelings, wishes, and needs before him, then his feelings toward you are sincere.

Spends Time with You

If he always finds time to be with you, then you should never let this person go.

You Are His Priority

If you are a part of his future plans then you are always on his mind and he will always find time to be with you.

He Wants People to Know about You

If he hugs you or holds your hand in public he is very happy to be your boyfriend or husband and wants others to know this as well. What’s more, he takes you with him to every family or work-related event.

Integrity

If he has been completely honest about his previous relationships and any secrets, then he is the one. Additionally, he always keeps his promises and works hard to solve any issues in your relationship so that you can both be happy.

