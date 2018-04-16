Starbucks apologizes for store manager’s racist act; WATCH VIDEO

Starbucks

Starbucks-the coolest hangout spot AND serves the best coffee ever!!! It is like coming home.

But the famous coffee chain has recently been in a bad limelight.

Following outrage over the controversial arrest of two black men in Philadelphia, Starbucks has apologized for the “disheartening situation.”

Earlier this week, a video showing officers taking the men away in handcuffs went viral on social media. Reportedly, the employees at the store called the police after the men wanted to use the bathroom without buying anything. They were waiting for a friend.

Watch VIDEO here:

Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson, in a letter posted on Twitter Sunday, said the company was reviewing its policies.

“The video shot by customers is very hard to watch and the actions in it are not representative of our Starbucks Mission and Values,” he said.

“Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested and this should never have escalated as it did,” he said in a statement, adding that he wanted to apologize personally to the two men although he declined to explain why the actions escalated so quickly.

Post the incident, social media users called for a Starbucks boycott for ‘racial profiling’.

Such incidents have been existing for a really long time These are the most recent ones:

IHOP (officially known as the International House of Pancakes; a restaurant chain that caters to breakfast food) apologized last month after a waitress asked black teenagers to pay upfront for a meal in Auburn, Maine.

Applebee’s (an international grill+bar restaurant chain) apologized, fired workers, and closed a restaurant in Independence, Mo., where two black women said they were falsely accused of not paying for meals in February.

