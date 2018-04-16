Summer Tips : Here are some healthy ways to keep your baby cool

Here are a few ways in which you can keep your baby cool in these sunny unbearable days.

1) Clothe them right:



This is the most important step in taking care of your baby. Make sure to dress them up with loose cotton clothes and with not much fuss. Soft breathable fabrics will help absorb sweat and also prevent rashes. Sleeveless ganjis and shorts are fine most of the times.

2) Bathe them at least twice a day:



Babies tend to get dirtier in spite of staying indoors most of the times. Give them baths at least twice a day, which will keep their skin sweat and germ free. Make sure to use lukewarm water and use a baby powder to keep them fresh and dry for longer.

3) Lessen the use of diapers:



While it is essential to keep your baby hydrated enough, do not use diaper for a long time. Diapers are made of plastic, which are usually not breathable and may lead to diaper rashes sooner. This may be very uncomfortable for the baby, especially in the rising temperatures. Put on cotton briefs of your baby and try to take them to the bathroom at equal intervals. You may restrict the use of diapers only at night or for an outing. This will also serve the dual purpose of help for your baby, where he will get the first taste of using the bathroom. If your baby is too small for this, consider using the old clothe nappies.

4) Give your baby loads of fluids:



Small sips of water throughout the day is essential for your baby in summers. Coconut water or fruit juices, albeit in required quantities, should be given to the baby to keep them hydrated. These fluids will also help regulate your baby’s body temperature and keep away another set of health issues, which arise due to excess body heat.

For breastfed babies, they do not need extra water during the summer, as the breast milk has everything they need to get through the summers.

5) Keep your baby indoors during the peak hours:

Try to restrict your outdoor tasks to evenings only, as your baby too will surely tag along with you at all times. The sun in the peak hours causes a lot of damage to you, more so to your little one. Schedule important appointments during the cooler hours of the day. If it’s just not possible, have someone to look after your baby while you are at it.

6) Avoid oil massages:

Oil massages to the baby are strictly to be avoided in the summers, as they create a whole lot of problems. It is often difficult to wash off the oil and the residue may make the skin sticky. Sweat and oil are not a good combination and can make the baby prone to heat rashes.

7) Protect your baby from the heat:



While stepping out in the sun, even if it be in the evenings, make sure to keep your baby’s head covered with a cap or a hat. The baby’s head is more prone to getting heated, which will eventually increase the body temperature. Keeping your baby’s head covered will help them stay cool and comfortable. Make sure to remove the cap once inside, though.

8) Regulate your baby’s surface temperature closely:



Want to know for sure if your baby is feeling hot? Try to feel the back of their neck. This is a sure-shot way to tell whether your baby is feeling the heat. If your baby is hot, try to give them fluids and remove the extra layers in the clothing.