This is a breaking news. Supreme Court to hear plea on Kathua rape case.

The trial on the Kathu rape is soon set to begin. The Supreme Court is to hear a plea on the same at 2 PM. The plea is moved by the minor victim’s father.

The plea has stated that it wants the case to be transferred from Jammu Kashmir. It wants the hearing in Chandigarh.

Further details awaiting.