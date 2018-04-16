Priyanka Chopra

Third party image reference

Priyanka Chopra opted for a Missoni blue jumpsuit while attending a social event in New Delhi last week. The exclusive Missoni bi-material and three-dimensional zigzag solid colour fabric comes with a price that will burn a hole in your pockets. This Missoni jumpsuit will cost you Rs 1,46,350 approximately. Too high, we must say!

Shilpa Shetty

Third party image reference

The bright yellow skirt from Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 18 collection is graceful. This La Jupe Sol skirt that comes in an uplifting shade of yellow and drapes around the waist in the style of a summery sarong. While we are personally a big fan of this skirt with a twist, we wonder if we can ever convince ourselves to spend Rs 35,300 for it. Guess the answer is no.

Katrina Kaif

Third party image reference

This simple Rolling Stone T-shirt from Madeworn isn’t as simple as it looks when it comes to its heavy price tag. This casual T-shirt that Katrina Kaif picked for her recent airport appearance will cost you Rs 11, 400! Not fair.

Parineeti Chopra

Third party image reference

If the elder sister is busy flaunting her oh-so-costly wardrobe, younger sister shouldn’t be far behind. Though Parineeti doesn’t splurge quite like Queen Pri, her fashion choices are exorbitant at times. However, her recent style outing isn’t as pricey as it generally is. The brown striped Zara shirt costs Rs 3,400 only. And that is still affordable, right?

Also Read:Katrina Kaif’s wax statue revealed at Madame Tussauds New York