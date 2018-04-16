These are the most downloaded android apps in India

According to a new report , India has becomes the world’s fastest growing market for mobile apps on both Android and iOS combined. The report suggests that there is a sharp hike of revenue in the first quarter of 2018. The report also suggest that India leads to the top position in terms of combined download on both Android and iOS.

Here are 10 of the most popular apps that the Indians are downloading write now.

Facebook

The most-downloaded app in India during the first quarter of the year 2018 is Facebook. The social networking app was also the top app in the country in terms of total downloads during the year 2017.

UC Browser

UC Browser dethrones the popular messaging app WhatsApp and captures the second position in the list of most downloaded apps for Q1 2018. The free browser offers features like fast browsing, data saving, ad blocker and others and earlier captured third position in the list of total downloads in the year 2017.

WhatsApp

Facebook-owned WhatsApp managed to grab the third sport in the list of most downloaded apps in India in the first quarter of 2018. This time the app has stumbled down from the second position to the third.

FB Messenger

The standalone instant messaging app from Facebook — the FB Messenger maintains the same position in the list of most downloaded apps in India. Just like the year 2017, the app is on the same fourth spot. The app not only lets you chat with others but also allows audio calls and video calls.

SHAREit

The SHAREit app enables users to transfer files to other devices with ease. However, as compared to last year the app has moved down in the list of top downloaded apps in the country. The app has captured sixth position in Q1 2018, while it was on the fifth position last year.

JioTV

The JioTV app’s popularity comes as a surprise. The app was on the last position in the 2017 and this year it has climbed to the sixth position in the list of most downloaded apps. The app comes with the MyJio app Suite and enables users to watch live TV, serials, matches, etc. with ease.

Airtel TV

Airtel TV is new entry on the list of most downloaded apps in the country. The app has managed to grab the seventh position. The increase in the number of downloads can be attributed to the lower data rates.

Hotstar

Hotstar is the also a new entry on the list. The app was nowhere to be found last year and it is now on the eighth position on the list of most downloaded apps for Q1, 2018.

Truecaller



Truecaller is a saviour when it comes to keeping track of the spam calls. However, the app has dropped down from the eighth position to the ninth in Q1, 2018.

Hypstar

Hypstar is a video community app where you can access all the viral videos in one go. The app was not the list until last year, but now it has made the entry and captures the tenth spot.