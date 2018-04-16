These B-town celebrities are highly educated scholars

Don’t think that Bollywood celebrities are never highly educated and probably that’s the reason how they could enter the industry at a young age.

Vidya Balan

The Bollywood diva got her major in Sociology from St. Xavier’s, Mumbai. She finished her post-graduation from the University of Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan

The chocolate boy of Bollywood industry has a degree in Business Management from the Nottingham Trent University, UK.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha graduated from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, the U.S with a Gold Medal.

John Abraham

Bollywood hunk John Abraham has got his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Jai Hind College and obtained an MBA from Mumbai Education Trust.

Soha Ali Khan

The actress turned author, Soha Ali Khan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford. She also owns a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hansraj College. SRK did his schooling from St, Columba’s School where the actor was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ (the greatest felicitation given to a student by the institution) for being an Exceptional Student. Shah Rukh has also received an Honorary Doctorate from Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta owns a prestigious Masters Degree in Criminal Psychology.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B has obtained a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. The actor also has an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Queensland University, Australia.

Parineeti Chopra

The bubbly and versatile actress of Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra holds a Triple Honours Degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School, UK.

