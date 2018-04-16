Who is that guy with Tiger Shroff’s alleged GF Disha Patani?

Actress Disha Patani, who was recently seen in ‘Baaghi 2’ opposite Tiger Shroff, was on Sunday spotted with a mystery man in the city. The two were clicked outside the Farmer’s Cafe in Bandra.

As per the buzz, the mystery man is Disha’s friend and her gym partner. Disha was casually dressed up for the outing and was all smiles for the camera.

Meanwhile, Disha, who is currently basking in the huge success of her last outing ‘Baaghi 2’, has reportedly been signed by director Mohit Suri for his next project. The actress has also reportedly signed ambitious south film ‘Sanghamitra’.

On the other hand, her ‘Baaghi 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff has begun shooting for Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ in Dehradun.

Earlier, there was a strong buzz suggesting that Disha and Tiger were dating each other and were in a relationship. Though Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had never admitted to being in love, there was a strong buzz suggesting that the two were dating each other.

