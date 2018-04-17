A 25-year-old man died in alleged celebratory firing at a function: Madhya Pradesh

A 25-year-old man died accidentally in celebratory firing at a function organized to celebrate the birth of his daughter, police said on Tuesday. Another person was wounded also in the incident which took place in Igui village under the Tharet Police Station area of the district at around 11 last night, an official said.

The deceased, Nandram Patwa, was injured by a bullet in the head in alleged celebratory firing by one of his relatives, Dilip Patwa, who had come to attend the function, said Tharet Police Station in-charge Ajay Singh.

Dilip Patwa (30) allegedly fired two bullets from his gun and one of them hit Nandram Patwa, the father of the child. Another villager Gajendra Kushwaha (38), was hit by the second bullet, he said.

Nandram Patwa was rushed to the nearby Indergarh Hospital in a critical condition. Doctors there referred him to a Gwalior hospital, where he was died, the officer said.

Read More: Seven-year-old girl raped and murdered by a man in an inebriated state

The injured villager is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, Singh said. Meanwhile, Dilip Patwa, the brother-in-law of Nandram Patwa, was detained by the police this morning in connection with the firing, said Sub-inspector Shailendra Gujar. Further investigations is in progress, the police reported.