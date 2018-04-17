Akshaya Tritiya 2018 : Never do these things on the auspicious day

Hindus and Jains across the country would be celebrating Akshay Tritya on 18th April 2018. Also known as ‘Akha Teej’, the festival falls on the third lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Baisakh month. Akshay Tritya is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. ‘Akshay’ in Sanskrit means imperishable and eternal, while Tritiya means “third”. For Jain community too, the day is of significant importance. Akshay Tritiya commemorates the first Tirthankara’s (Rishabhanatha) ending his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands.

Doing these things may cause you to invite bad luck into your life, instead of earning the Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

Also Read : Akshaya Tritiya 2018: New trends of Antique kundan and traditional earrings

• Things that you should not do while the worship of Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi is said to be very generous and gracious on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that she would shower her devotees and anyone deserving of wealth and prosperity with everything he wishes for.

But you must keep in mind that you should be very careful while performing the poojas for the Goddess Lakshmi. Make sure that you do not make any mistakes during the worship.

• Things not to do while buying things

Buying new things on Akshaya tritiya is said to be of special value. It is said that buying things on this day invites Goddess Lakshmi into your household. Gold and silver are considered to be the most auspicious things that you should buy on this day. If you cannot afford gold or silver, you must buy something like some kind of vessels for your kitchen. You will see the effects of observing akshaya tritiya soon enough.

• Things not to do while worship using tulsi

It is believed that Lord Maha Vishnu too must be worshiped on the day of Akshaya tritiya. Using a tulsi leaf will bring you unprecedented fortune into your life. But be careful that you have dealt with your ablutions and health. You should always take a bath and wear clean clothes before you approach the tulsi plant. Breaking this rule may cause Goddess Lakshmi to be angry.

• You must not give in to anger and must remain calm

You mustn’t become angry on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. You must have a peaceful mind for worship. If you worship Goddess Lakshmi with a calm mind, you will receive everything you’ve ever dreamed about. You will gain more blessings by having a calm and peaceful mind during the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.

• Things to keep in mind about cleanliness

Cleanliness is very important on Akshaya Tritiya. Getting rid of any dirty things in the house will help usher Goddess Lakshmi inside and with her prosperity will come in too. If you keep your house and its surroundings dirty, you will not be blessed with Goddess Lakshmi’s grace. The pooja area should be kept clean and tidy before performing any kind of a pooja on the Akshaya Tritiya day.

• Never disrespect elders

Respecting the elders in your family is a virtue that you should include in your daily life. On the Akshaya Tritiya day, you must be careful not to disrespect them in anyway. If you disrespect the elders or hurt them by the means of words and deeds, it might have an adverse effect on your life.

• Never think anything bad about anyone

It is a good thing to never wish bad on anybody but to do it on Akshaya tritiya is an especially inauspicious thing. If you harbor ill wishes or thoughts about anyone, it creates negativity in your mind. Negativity will only attract negativity and you will reap nothing but inauspiciousness. Make sure that you always have good things on your mind and always wish positive things for everyone you know on Akshaya Tritiya.

• Things you should remember while donating on Akshaya Tritiya

Donation on Akshaya Tritiya is a very good deed that reaps a lot of blessings. When you donate something, it creates a positive feeling within you and brings about a change for the better in your life. Goddess Lakshmi is also pleased when you donate things to the needy and the poor. But the thing to keep in mind is that you must choose the right person to receive your generosity for even donation can reap bad effects if given to the wrong person. Make sure that your donation is put to good use. The best thing to do would be to feed the hungry and clothe the poor on Akshaya Tritiya.