Akshaya Tritiya 2018: New trends of Antique kundan and traditional earrings

What are your plans for this year’s Akshaya Tritiya; which is tomorrow. Are you all set to rock the festival with your gorgeous dress?

But wait a minute. Have you chosen the right jewelry for your outfit?

Here is an expert’s advice. Sunil Nayak, CEO at Reliance Jewels; Garima Singh, Co-founder at blingvine.com and Suptotthita Neogi, Co-Founder at Ornativa, have shared inputs:

Choker necklace: Choker necklace has made a comeback in the fashion industry and is liked by many women to team up with their traditional attires. Many brides and bridesmaid are opting for choker sets to enhance their look. It goes well with lehengas and Banarasi saris too.

Statement pieces: The variety of accessorizing materials like colored stones, crystals, kundan and mother of pearl give any piece of jewelry a modern twist and design. In addition, these elements help women in choosing a perfect jewelry piece to go well with their ethnic or western outfit.

Floral Fiesta: If you like flowers, colors and spring, then floral motifs are for you. They are in huge demand this season.

Vibrant bracelets: The cuff is for those women who have an innate love for bold and classy pieces. Bracelets can be teamed up with formal attire or with an elegant sari.

Oversized earrings have made one of the biggest comebacks this year. Antique kundan and traditionally styled earrings are among the top choices and will continue to trend throughout the year.

Nature-inspired motifs with elements of leaves, flowers, and swan-shaped pendants are taking over the jewelry market and with good reason. These pieces are an expression of elegance and grace, and a single statement necklace with such elements can be worn, both during the day as well as night.

Diamond jewelry is all about making a statement. Gold bracelets with just the right amount of diamonds have been favored for their functionality, as well as elegant beauty. A simple gold band, studded with diamonds can easily add a touch of glamour to any outfit and can be worn for all occasions.

Statement rings: Gift yourself a ring with polki work, multi-colored stones or one with intricate designs.