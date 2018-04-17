Alia Bhatt is featuring with her mother Soni Razdan for the first time in the upcoming period thriller film Raazi. Razdan was seen in a blink and miss appearance in the trailer for the film. She shared the new poster of the movie giving it a beautiful caption, to which her daughter Alia replied saying that she is the best actor.

Also starring Vicky Kaushal, this Meghna Gulzar’s directorial venture is about an Indian spy, who marries a Pakistani military officer. The film to be released on 11th May.

